iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

