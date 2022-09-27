iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $165.04

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.04 and last traded at $165.55, with a volume of 26312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,716,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $442,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

