iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $64,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,765,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $329.91. 14,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,997. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.39 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

