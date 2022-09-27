iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.16

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.16 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 5271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.