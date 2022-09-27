iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $131.67. 6,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,737. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.41 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

