iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.38

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

