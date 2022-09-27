iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Lowered by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 28.4% of American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 59,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. 871,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,168,277. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

