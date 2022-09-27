Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Up 41%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) rose 41% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Iochpe-Maxion Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $436.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Iochpe-Maxion Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.0112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. Iochpe-Maxion’s payout ratio is presently 180.04%.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

