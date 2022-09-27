Investors Buy Large Volume of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 932 call options.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of RYTM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 8,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,615. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.