Investors Buy Large Volume of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 932 call options.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of RYTM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 8,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,615. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,502,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

