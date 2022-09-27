Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 3,809.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

IRT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

