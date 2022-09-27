Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 26th (APA, ARCO, ARNC, BBVA, CCC, CVGI, EVBG, MTZ, NEX, NYMT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 26th:

APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 2,450 ($29.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,080 ($37.22).

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

