Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Lowered by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.11% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 170,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 208.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 14,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

