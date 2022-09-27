Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.64% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $45,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,848.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

