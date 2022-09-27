Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 314.3% in September

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 7,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,631. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

