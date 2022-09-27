Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 4,729 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,140,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 134,784 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.