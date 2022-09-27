Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,673. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

