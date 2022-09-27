Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 435,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 18,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,567. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.