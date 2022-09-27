Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 203,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

