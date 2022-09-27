Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 4,546 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,620. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

