Integrated Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 46.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 194,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after buying an additional 260,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $195,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR remained flat at $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

