Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 340,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,741,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 14,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,711. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

