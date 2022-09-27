Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 252,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 142.6% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 42.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 2,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,134. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

