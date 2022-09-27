Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $156,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

