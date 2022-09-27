Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires 28,506 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,223,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,659,791.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Joint Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.75. 159,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,535. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 2,516.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 217,566 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 794.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $6,094,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

