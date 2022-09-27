Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,538.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMREP Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 7,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $61.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

