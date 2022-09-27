Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 1,639.3% in September

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 1,639.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Infobird Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Infobird has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

