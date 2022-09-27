Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 1,639.3% in September

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 1,639.3% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Infobird Trading Up 8.3 %
NASDAQ IFBD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Infobird has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.
About Infobird
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infobird (IFBD)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.