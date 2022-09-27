Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 16,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

