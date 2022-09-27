Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE IRT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. 16,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
