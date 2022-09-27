IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 2.6%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 7,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 47,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
IMV Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The company has a market cap of C$61.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14.
IMV Company Profile
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
