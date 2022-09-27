Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 291,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.70 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

