HOPR (HOPR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $742,371.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 270,992,604 coins. The official website for HOPR is hoprnet.org/pt. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

