Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.68

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

