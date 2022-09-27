Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.59.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.