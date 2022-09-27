Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

