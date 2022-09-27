Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $366,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

JPIE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. 19,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

