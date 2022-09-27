Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.38. 115,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day moving average is $247.28.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.