Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.32

Shares of Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 13202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

