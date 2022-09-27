HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 20.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.