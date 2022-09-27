HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,001. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

