HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance
About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT
HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
