HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Stock Performance

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

(Get Rating)

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.