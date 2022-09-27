HC Wainwright Trims Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Target Price to $4.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

