HC Wainwright Cuts Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target to $36.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVA opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Inventiva makes up about 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

