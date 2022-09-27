Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 124 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 1.2 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. 19,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average of $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.