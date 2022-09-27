Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 20,337 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 2.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 257.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

ON stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,624. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.