Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. CF Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 3,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 62,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 66.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, reaching $95.25. 77,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

