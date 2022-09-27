Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $339,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 2,334,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

