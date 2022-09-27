Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAIL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,753. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $127.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20.

