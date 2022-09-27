Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

