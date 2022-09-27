Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 346,357 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,357 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up about 2.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $115,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,764. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 77.42%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

