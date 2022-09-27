Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Twitter by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,029. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -207.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

