Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 473,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,607,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Amdocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

DOX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. 2,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

